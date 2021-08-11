Why Jason Momoa Doesn't Want His Kids to Act

Instagram

"I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

Jason Momoa is sharing his thoughts on his and Lisa Bonet's children possibly becoming actors someday.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained why he doesn't want his kids -- Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, -- to get into acting.

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan," said Momoa, 42. "I don't want them to. I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

"If they [really] want to, maybe. But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure," he continued, later adding, "I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

Momoa was promoting his upcoming Netflix thriller, "Sweet Girl," in which he stars alongside Isabela Merced, who weighed in on the topic, noting that acting ultimately involves more than what people may expect.

"There's a lot of, like, extra stuff that comes with acting that you're like, 'I didn't sign up for this!' But you love it, so you gotta do it," said the actress, who plays Momoa's daughter in "Sweet Girl."

Momoa and Bonet, 53, have been together since 2005 and married in 2017.

While speaking to Essence back in 2014, Bonet shared that she "feel[s] strongly" about keeping her and Momoa's home as "media-free as [they] can."

"I really want to cultivate my children's imaginations," she said. "I love that they can go off and play for hours making paper airplane."

"The Cosby Show" alum also praised her and ex-husband Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoe Kravitz, who landed her first acting role when she was in high school, saying she's a "well-balanced young woman and so not affected, and deep and funny and thoughtful."

"For a parent to have a child out in our insane world and not have to worry about her other than the general 'may she always be protected' -- in terms of her making decisions for herself, I feel completely at ease with that, and that's such a great thing," Bonet said of Zoe, 32.