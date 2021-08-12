Why Todd Chrisley Doesn't Think He & Estranged Daughter Lindsie Can 'Get Past' Feud

Getty

"I'm not looking for a day-to-day relationship, I'm not looking for that ever to be a part of my life."

Things between Todd Chrisley and daughter Lindsie Chrisley may be beyond repair.

At least that's what he's saying in a new interview with PEOPLE, amid the duo's estrangement and ongoing public feud.

Telling the publication there are "certain things in life that I don't think you get past," Todd said he felt, "unfortunately," that's where he and his daughter are at the moment.

The rift goes back to 2012, when Lindsie eloped with Will Campbell and sent shockwaves through the family. She quit the show in 2017 and was later accused of being the whistleblower in Todd's tax evasion investigation, claims she denied. Lindsie later accused her father and brother of blackmailing her over an alleged sex tape, which they denied. It's been a nasty back and forth ever since.

While Todd confirmed Lindsie did recently text him, asking for a sit down with attorneys present, he told PEOPLE he was "not interested in that."

"You have to be careful, because anger is a tricky thing," he continued. "And if you hold on to the anger it almost becomes like the fuel that fuels you to allow it to grow bigger and bigger. And I just don't have any anger anymore."

In addition to anger, Todd said "the hurt is still there" between them as well. "And I think the hurt will always be there," he continued, "But I'm not looking to intrude in Lindsie's life. We're leading a very full life, and I wish nothing but the greatest joys and blessings for Lindsie and for Jackson."

He went on to say there was "no purpose" in his Instagram post referring to her divorce (above), other than to send a message from the Bible to his daughter and any of his other followers who may need it.

"I was hoping that that quote would help her. Would help give her the strength that she needs to do what she needs to do," he explained. "Make no mistake about it, although I'm not looking for a day-to-day relationship, although I'm not looking for that ever to be a part of my life. If that's something that happens, then God will have his hand on that, and God will guide it. I'm not pursuing it and Lindsie's not pursuing it."

He added that he knows Lindsie has "a very full life" and has said she's "glad she's away from her family" -- and said, "so we have to respect that."