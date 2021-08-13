Beyonce's Former Trainer and Bodyguard Craig Adams Dies From Covid-19

Instagram/Getty

"I am heartbroken," wrote Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Beyonce's former trainer and bodyguard, Craig Adams, has passed away after battling Covid-19.

Earlier this week, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared the sad news on Instagram, revealing that the Houston-based celebrity fitness trainer died on Tuesday night.

"I am heartbroken this morning," she captioned a photo of Adams, which she shared on Wednesday. "I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid. This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night."

"Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy! This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid," she added. "Craig was Beyoncé's trainer and later security for Destiny's Child. !"

"He was like a family member," Knowles-Lawson concluded. "Such a beautiful human being, kind, loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️💔💔"

According to Houston's local news station, KTRK, Adams was 67 years old. His family told the outlet that Adams hadn't received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Knowles-Lawson, 67, spoke to KTRK about Adams, calling him "a good, honest guy."

"If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face," she said. "Always was positive ... I've never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy."

The businesswoman also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

"There's been so many people that I've known personally -- and loved -- that have passed away," she explained. "There is a vaccination out there. We've got to get vaccinated so that we can protect our loved ones. We can protect our grandchildren and our children."

According to Johns Hopkins, as of August 13, there have been over 36 million reported cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. and 619,250 deaths. Meanwhile, as of August 13, in the U.S., 50.4% of the population, or 167 million people, are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.