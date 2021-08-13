Lizzo and Cardi B Take on All Those 'Rumors' About Them Like Goddesses in New Music Video

Atlantic Records

"Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down / Realer s--- is goin' on, baby, take a look around"

Lizzo and Cardi B took on all their haters with a powerful anthem addressing their respective careers and all the "Rumors" they've had to deal with as powerful Black women in the spotlight.

Decked out in gold looks clearly inspired by ancient Greek and Roman cultures, the artists not only lifted themselves up with their messages of self-confidence, but one another as well. It's clear these women have a tremendous amount of respect for what each does with their platform.

Certainly in the past several years, they have been at the forefront of women taking absolutely no s--- from anyone in or outside of the industry. They've stood tall for body positivity, sex positivity, female empowerment and against discrimination.

They've worn their hearts and beliefs and even their politics on their sleeves. They have been absolutely fearless in tackling their lives and their careers in a way that's strikingly similar. It's no wonder their clear admiration for one another shines through all that glitter and gold in their first music video together.

"Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down/ Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around," Lizzo sings at one point on the NSFW track, emphasizing the ridiculousness inherent in people devoting so much energy and time to things that just aren't all that important.

What do you gain from tearing someone else down?

While this is the duo's first musical collaboration, they did appear together in the 2019 stripper film "Hustlers," with Jennifer Lopez. Both artists received praise from critics and fans alike for their performances. All that confidence they both possess certainly helped.

That confidence was on full display in gorgeous and revealing costumes as Lizzo continues to own her beauty and Cardi B took the opportunity to get down with her baby bump on full display.

As for the lyrics, fans who've followed the lives of both women over the past two to three years will certainly recognize some of the ups and downs of their lives, and the rumors that inevitably have followed their every move. We'd say this is the perfect response to shut everyone up ... at least for a little while.