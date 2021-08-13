Monica Lewinsky Shades Linda Tripp When Asked About Friendship, Reveals 'Greatest Regret'

Getty

"Plus, call me crazy, but I'm also partial to friends who don’t surreptitiously record our calls."

Monica Lewinsky is getting candid in a new Q&A with Vanity Fair.

The 48-year-old writer -- who is a producer on the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story" -- took the Proust questionnaire, answering a wide variety of questions, including what's her "greatest regret," "greatest fear" and "greatest achievement."

Lewinsky revealed that her "greatest regret" is "that some of my choices have caused others suffering."

The anti-bullying activist also shared that her "greatest fear" is "a toss-up between a tarantula crawling on me and dying alone."

When asked what she believes to be her "greatest achievement," Lewinsky said, "Survival -- and that my humor and ability to open my heart are still intact. Close second: solving the Rubik's Cube around age nine. (Note: By solving, I mean realizing you could peel the stickers off and place them back on. I bet my parents $20 of candy.)"

Meanwhile, in a couple of her answers, Lewinsky appeared to allude to the 1990s sex scandal involving herself and former President Bill Clinton, who was impeached as a result. Lewinsky became the subject of public shaming in the 1990s after explicit details of the scandal with Clinton were made known to the public during the impeachment process.

When Vanity Fair asked, "On what occasion do you lie," Lewinsky said, "See: 1998."

As for what she admires most in her friends, Lewinsky said, "Compassion. Wisdom. Wit. The delicate balance of knowing when I need tough love and when I need support." She then seemed to throw shade at Linda Tripp, saying, "Plus, call me crazy, but I'm also partial to friends who don’t surreptitiously record our calls."

The television personality also had a simple, yet epic response when asked about the historical figure she most identifies with. "Myself?" she answered.

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal and the former president's impeachment will be the focus of "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which premieres next month.

Per FX, the 10-episode limited series will explore "the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century," with the story being told "through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape."

According to the network, "Impeachment" "shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions."

"Impeachment: American Crime Story" premieres September 7 on FX.