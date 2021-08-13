RHOSLC Trailer Highlights Jen Shah's Legal Woes & Nasty Fight with Meredith

Bravo

Jen goes off on her costar after it's alleged Meredith had something to do with the charges facing her.

The Bravolebrity was arrested in March, after she was accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class. She pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges in April.

While she awaits her October trial, she's been busy filming Season 2 of RHOSLC -- and is seen crying to husband Sharrieff about possibly not being able to see her kids for eight years should she serve prison time. "Do you know how f---ing scared I am?" she exclaims.

In another clip, Meredith Marks comments on the "hundreds of lives [Shah] has ruined," before Lisa Barlow is seen ignoring her calls amid her legal drama and Heather Gay wonders why the feds have been looking into Jen's visits to her Beauty Lab.

Whitney Rose then drops a bomb during a group dinner, saying to Meredith, "It looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted. That sets off Shah -- who is next seen getting in Meredith's face as she screams, "I swear to God, if you had anything to do with bulls--- charges against me ... you're disgusting!"

Meredith swears she has nothing to do with the situation before she says she's "disengaging" and walks out. As Jen screams that her costar is "f--ing fraudelent," Meredith hits back saying, "Who's calling who a fraud? Love you baby, bye!"

In addition to Jen's issues, the trailer also shows the women wondering whether Mary Crosby is running a cult, introduces newcomer Jennie Nguyen and her husband -- who may want a "sister wife."