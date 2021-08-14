DJ Khaled Says He and His Family Have Recovered From Covid-19

Instagram

"We're all good now."

DJ Khaled has revealed that he and his family had Covid-19, but have since recovered.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the record producer -- who shares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with wife Nicole Tuck -- shared that he and his family are "all good now" following a bout with the virus.

Khaled, 45, shared a series of images and videos of himself and his family, in addition to a photo of a message.

"Fanluv, all of our friends and family! Thank you for all your calls and prayers!" the message read. "My family and I have recovered from Covid and we're all good now!! God is the greatest! God love us and we love God! Thank you everyone! We the best."

The "I Did It" artist shared more thoughts in the post's caption, expressing his thanks to those who helped him and his family recover. Khaled also told his followers to "be safe" and "take care" of themselves.

"Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I!" Khaled wrote. "Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself. Thank you to DOCTORS, thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery 🤲🏽."

"THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS!" he concluded.

Khaled didn't reveal any specific details about his family's experience with the virus, including when they contracted the respiratory illness. It's also unclear whether or not the Grammy winner and his wife have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Johns Hopkins, as of August 14, there have been over 36 million reported cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. and 621,101 deaths. Meanwhile, as of August 14, in the U.S., 50.5% of the population, or 167 million people, are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.