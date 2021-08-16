Channing Tatum Throws Sandra Bullock Into Pool After Filming Wraps on New Movie

Getty/Twitter

"I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever," the actor said of his "Lost City of D" co-star.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock just finished shooting a new movie -- and they celebrated by making a big splash!

On Sunday, Tatum, 41, took to social media to share a hilarious video of his and Bullock's last day of filming the romantic action-adventure comedy, "Lost City of D." In the clip, the actor pulled a fun prank on Bullock, 57.

As shown in the video, someone off-camera announced that it was a wrap on filming for Tatum and Bullock. Tatum, carrying Bullock in his arms, walked toward a pool. While the actress protested, Tatum proceeded to jump into the water, fully clothed, as the crew cheered.

Despite appearing to be initially against it, Bullock didn't seem to ultimately mind. "The Proposal" star and "Magic Mike" actor hugged in the water, with the latter giving his co-star a kiss on the cheek. "Alright, everybody in!" Tatum then jokingly yelled to the crew.

"Well that's a wrap on #LostCityofD," he wrote in the post's caption. "I love this movie so much I don't have words. I also don't have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times."

"I love you girl," he added. "And as you can see I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah."

Back in late May, Tatum shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, which was reportedly filmed in the Dominican Republic. In the pic, he and Bullock can be seen striking a pose while fully clothed in the water. The two appeared to have been filming in a tropical jungle.

"This is no fun...no fun at all! #LostCityofD," he captioned the post.

The romantic action-adventure comedy follows "a reclusive romance novelist who is sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model. That is, until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions," according to Paramount, per THR.

Bullock and Tatum star as the novelist and model, respectively. Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nuñez also star. In addition, Brad Pitt reportedly makes a cameo in the film, according to THR. The film is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, and is written by Dana Fox and Oren Uziel. Liza Chasin, Seth Gordon and Charlie Endean are producers on the project, as well as Bullock, who is producing through her production company, Fortis Films.

