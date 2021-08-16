Tristan Thompson Posts About 'Growth' After Khloe Split, Kim Kardashian Comments

Getty

Khloe and Tristan broke up (again) earlier this summer -- after he was accused of cheating on her (again).

Tristan Thompson is in a period of growth, at least according to his Instagram page.

On Sunday, the basketball star -- who was just traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings -- shared a post about personal change and his inner circle, a post which caught the eye and support of Kim Kardashian.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing," he captioned a selfie. "Choose your circle wisely 🙏🏾💪🏾🙏🏾"

In addition to liking the post, Kim also joked, "Jamaican Canadian Prophet" in the comments.

The post comes two months after TMZ reported Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split up again, following more cheating allegations he's adamantly denied.

Things cooled between Tristan and Khloe after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed the two hooked up after he rekindled his romance with the reality star. He threatened to sue, but never did.

He and Khloe have since been spotted coparenting daughter True together, taking her to dance class in July.