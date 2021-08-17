13-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Murder of His Navy Vet Mom

Facebook

She was due to be married in less than two weeks.

Police in Georgia have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the murder of his mother.

On Friday Warner Robbins Police Department received a 911 call from a male juvenile about a shooting at a home on Adirondac Way in Bonaire.

En route to the residence, officers were advised the caller was also likely the suspect; a car was sent to intercept him on Old Perry Road, less than a mile away.

When police arrived at the home they found 37-year-old Dominique Bowers dead from a gunshot wound.

The following day, investigators confirmed the caller and suspect was her 13-year-old son. He was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Police have yet to determine a motive.

According to Bowers' Facebook page, she served for eight years as a Builder 2nd Class with the US Navy.

An online wedding registry reveals that she was due to wed her fiancé of two years, Nikolaos Zaharopoulos, on August 27.