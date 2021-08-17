Good Girls Star Mae Whitman Comes Out as Pansexual

Getty

Mae Whitman is pansexual.

The "Good Girls" star came out on Monday, opening up about her sexuality on Twitter while praising Disney Channel's animated series "The Owl House," on which she voices the character of Amity. The series has been celebrated for its LGBTQIA+ representation, something for which Whitman was very proud.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," she tweeted. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH"

In a followup tweet, she shared a link to GLAAD's resources page for "Accelerating Bi+ Acceptance" and added, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

Whitman voices Amity in the series, a lesbian character who has a romance with the show's bisexual lead, Luz. Luz, voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles, is Disney's first bisexual character on one of their TV series ever. The show also recently introduced its first non-binary character back in July.

The show's creator, Dana Terrace, said that when the series was in development she was "very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast." She tweeted, "When we were greenlit, I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel."

"Now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. Representation matters!" she added. "Always fight to make what YOU want to see!"