Why Jason Momoa Takes His Children's Stuffed Animals Wherever He Goes

Getty

"It's all about Potato and Piggy Big Spirit."

Jason Momoa shared 10 things he absolutely cannot live without in a recent interview with GQ. Many of his essential items were very practical and fit the outdoorsy vagabond brand he is most known for. They included handcrafted knives, artisan shark skin leather wallets, 300 to 400 vinyl rock records (!)… and his children's favorite stuffed animals Potato and Piggy Big Spirit.

Potato is a cute brown and ginger plush bull that represents his son Wolf, and Piggy Big Spirit is a squishy white pig who serves as a stand-in for his daughter Lola.

"If you have babies, you know you got stuffed animals, and if you're not with your babies and you're gonna be cuddling stuffed animals," Momoa smiled.

While the backstories on Potato and Piggy Big Spirit were a little too personal to share and reserved for family, both animals are extremely important for the Aquaman actor when he spends long periods of time away from home to film his blockbuster movies.

Potato and Piggy Big Spirit not only help Momoa remain close with his kids when he is away, but they also remind him of their creativity and imagination.

The proud father shared, "Wolfie just got this amazing character and he called it Potato and I thought it was the most genius name for a stuffed animal!"

Both sentimental stuffed animals cuddle up to Momoa at the end of a long shoot day, and accompany him wherever the actor goes.

In addition to his two cuddly essentials, his role in both Aquaman and Aquaman 2 has helped Jason Momoa realize his personal mission to help save the Earth.

Constantly traveling, the actor realized how much unnecessary single use plastics went into everyday products. To combat and eliminate as much plastic waste in his consumption, Momoa travels with sustainable toiletries and even created a canned water company called Mananalu.

"It's not good for you, it's not good for the Earth", said Momoa, "When you travel as much as I do, it's just like there's that single use plastic everywhere, and I just get tired of it and so I wanted to not b--- about it I wanted to do stuff about it."

Jason has also gone to more creative lengths like developing biodegradable flip flops made from algae blooms you can plant in your garden after use.

"Now that I've become Aqua Man, there's just a lot of things I want to do to try to save the earth," he remarked.