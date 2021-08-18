Fabio Reveals the Secret of His Age Reversal

Getty

Ever wonder how he stays looking so Fab?

Wonder no more.

If you want to look as good as Fabio does at 62, the legendary hunk has just revealed his secret: a hyperbaric chamber.

The mononymous mountain of manliness told People that he sleeps in the oxygen-pressurized device every night to keep himself in Mills & Boon shape.

"Reverses the aging process," he explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hyberbaric chambers are frequently used by scuba divers to combat compression sickness — "the bends" — caused by ascending too quickly; they can also be used to treat brain abscess, arterial gas embolism, burns, carbon monoxide poisoning, crushing injury, sudden deafness, gangrene, skin infections, diabetic foot ulcers, radiation injury, skin grafts, traumatic brain injury or sudden vision loss... but no mention of de-aging.

Not to say anyone's going to argue with the specimen... although his avoidance of alcohol, drugs and candy, and his relentless gym schedule probably help too.

And now for the good news: the Italian-born star — whose full name is Fabio Lanzoni — is currently single and looking for love.

While he revealed he is dating — including taking one recent match to dinner and then a ride in one of his 31 sports cars — he is seeking something more permanent... and eventually wants to have kids.

"There is quantity, but I want quality," he bemoaned. "You see, when you really love a person, it's forever."

His ideal mate, he described, must be funny, but must not be social media-obsessed (he famously hates it, and has no accounts).

"She has to be able to be in the middle of nature," he added. "She can't be afraid about bugs."

The lucky lady might have to do some internal repair work on his heart, however; the model admitted that he is still not over the one that got away, an unnamed fellow model he dated in the early '90s.