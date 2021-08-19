Brandi Glanville Details 'Hot Tub Fight' with Kim Richards: 'She Was Like Drowning Me'

Bravo/Getty

Appearing on Bravo's Chat Room, Glanville revealed why she and Richards "are not speaking at the moment."

Brandi Glanville is currently on the outs with sometimes-BFF Kim Richards -- and their beef stems from an alleged "hot tub fight."

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star appeared on Bravo's Chat Room on Wednesday and, when asked about her friendship with Kyle Richards' sister, revealed why the two aren't talking to each other right now.

"Kim and I are not speaking at the moment, and I have zero idea why," she first shared. "It happens very often to us. I'm talking to Kyle, but we take breaks because we will murder each other. I love her."

Though she initially said she had "zero idea" what happened between them, when she was later asked who from RHOBH she's still close with, Glanville shared some additional details.

"I will never ever want to see [Lisa Vanderpump] again. I text with Yolanda, I text with Rinna. Kyle and I talk, text often. Kim and I, we're best friends and we will be again," she told the hosts. "We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don't know what happened -- I know what happened -- but we're not talking at the moment."

When pressed to share more, she added, "The hot tub fight, it literally, I was like, 'Where are the cameras?' She was like drowning me. But, we were having fun."

A source close to the two downplayed the fight to ET, saying it happened over a year ago and the incident "turned into a bit of a vicious fight, but all in good fun." It remains unclear what they were fighting over.

Brandi previously explained that a threesome rumor caused a rift in their friendship. There was a report in 2020 that Glanville had once hooked up with both Kim and fellow RHOBH alum Carlton Gebbia at once -- a report Brandi adamantly denied on Twitter at the time.

"She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, 'Are you joking?'" Brandi explained on her podcast. "Kim and I have only had a friendship."

Speaking with ET in April 2021, she said the two still hadn't made up.

"We fight, it's just because we do. I last talked to her New Year's Eve and I saw the promo for Housewives where Kathy said she changed her number. I don't know if that's the case. I texted her, I emailed her," said Glanville. "Nothing happened to have us not be talking, and we have the Blonde and Blonder thing coming up [at] The Improv, we kept pushing it back, and so I don't know where any of that stands now, because we're not talking."