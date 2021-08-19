Why Kim Kardashian Says Visiting Kourtney In College Made Her 'Never Want To Drink Or Party Ever'

Instagram

"I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know"

While students enroll in higher education to receive degrees within their chosen fields, college also comes with certain expectations of frat parties, sneaking alcohol into dorms and going wild with friends --- but not for Kim Kardashian.

When Kim posted a throwback picture with Kourtney to Instagram on Wednesday, she revealed that all of the times she visited her older sister on campus made her swear off drinking and partying.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The SKIMS mogul captioned the post, "College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl."

"I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver," she wrote, "I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A."

Kourtney Kardashian is a 2002 University of Arizona alumni with a degree in theatre and a minor in Spanish. The poosh founder had transferred from Southern Methodist University after two years to finish her degree at the U of A. Five years later, she had started filming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and became a household name.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian briefly attended Pierce College but never graduated. However at 40, Kim has recommitted herself to higher education and is studying to take the bar exam in 2022. Kardashian hopes to become a lawyer after being heavily involved in prison reform.