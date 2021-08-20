Amber Rose's Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Confesses to Cheating: 'S---, I Got Caught'

Getty

His confession comes after she publicly accused him of sleeping with at least 12 other women while they were together.

Amber Rose's boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards admitted to cheating on her, after she took to Instagram and called him out for his "lack of loyalty and the disrespect" in their relationship.

While Rose herself never referred to Edwards by name in her scathing post, he fessed up to everything during an Instagram Live with DJ Big Von on Thursday.

"I woke up to this s---, I don't know what's going on," Edwards -- who shares 22-month-old son Slash with Rose -- began, saying he's in Dubai and woke up to a bunch of texts from friends checking in on him after Amber's post.

"I thought, 'S---, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying?" he continued, "and she's just had enough, obviously."

When asked if he was really "juggling" 12 women, or Rose only found out about 12 of them, Edwards was non-committal, saying he didn't know. "I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love Bash, my stepson too," he continued, "but ... that's me, I like women."

"She should take her talents to the CIA. She's good at it, man," he added of her detective skills. He explained that her celebrity status helped her confirm he was sleeping around, saying that when she has suspicious about a woman and DMs her, "9 times out of 10, the girl's gonna fan out and be like, 'I didn't mean it, I didn't know,' they switch their story up."

"At the end of the day, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you or wrong you for or critique you for," he continued. "We are who we are and it's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved. She tried to put up with me, look the other way and she couldn't and I'm not mad at her. To me, it's like, she had enough, she had enough."

"At the end of the day, I'm me," he added, "bitches like me and I fall victim to this s---. I get seduced, I'll be falling victim to the seduction."

He claimed she's still been texting him, considering taking him back if he apologized publicly for his actions. Edwards said he, ultimately, doesn't believe he could be faithful in the long run though.

"I don't want to keep doing that to her. I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't wanna live like that," he said.

When asked if the two ever talked about having an open relationship, Edwards said he wasn't sure how he'd feel about her going out with other men while he stayed home to watch the baby.

Rose first called out AE on Wednesday, in an Instagram post that didn't mention him by name but many assumed was about him.

"I'm so tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him," she wrote. "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f--- him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."