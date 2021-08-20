Lisa Vanderpump on 'Pump Rules' Season 9, Where She Stands with Ousted Cast Now (Exclusive)

Bravo

Vanderpump recently ran into one of the fired stars -- and sent baby gifts to Jax and Brittany.

The cast of "Vanderpump Rules" is going to look a little different when it returns for Season 9, but Lisa Vanderpump swears fans are "gonna love it."

Bravo went back into production on the reality series in May, following more than a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. But when filming resumed, the entire cast didn't all return.

"We have a couple of interviews to do, confessionals, but no, we're finished. It didn't disappoint -- and, then again, it never does," Vanderpump told TooFab when we spoke with her about her new partnership with Febreze Unstopables TOUCH Fabric Refresher.

"We got a lot of people there with a lot of opinions, authentic friendships, and they have no problem sharing them," she teased. "There were a few unresolved issues from the season before and that kind of ignited some different feelings. But also there's a lot of funny stuff this year as well."

Simply looking at some of the stars' social media pages, it's clear that more than a few of them are still close with Stassi, Kristen, Jax and Brittany and see them somewhat regularly. That, according to Lisa, hasn't really been an issue from a production standpoint. She also made it clear she doesn't have bad blood with some of them either.

"I haven't really had any involvement with any of the cast members. I ran into Stassi, I reached out to Stassi a couple of times and she kind of ignored me, not that I was responsible [for her firing], it's not my decision," Lisa told TooFab. "But I ran into her and she was friendly, I ran into her very recently. She was very friendly."

"Jax and Brittany, I've definitely reached out to and sent them baby gifts because they were part of our family," she added. "I had things embroidered with the name Cruz and sent to them."

She said their absence, however, will not really affect the storylines on the show at all, as each returning star has their own business to worry about. "You don't even notice it," she added.

Reflecting on their firings, Vanderpump said she wished the group well, but understands why they had to. "We were good to them and they were good to the show," she explained, "But it was time that Bravo called them on their actions and, as we know, actions have consequences and they certainly did."

Of the drama to come, Vanderpump said that certain podcast interviews done over the pandemic "ignited" beef between some of the show's stars. "There's a lot of strong people with different opinions and that always ignites a situation," she teased, "It's a great season, it's very well produced. It's going to be an exciting new season, you're gonna love it."

Season 9 of "Vanderpump Rules" isn't the only new arrival on the way for LVP -- she's also about to be a grandmother. Earlier this month, her family announced that daughter Pandora was expecting her first child. Don't call her "granny" though, as Vanderpump said she's going to be called "Nanny Pinky" when the baby arrives.

"Pandy and I discussed that quite a while ago, that was the title they thought was perfect," said Lisa. "I feel very excited, having suffered a lot of loss in our family with my mother, my brother and Giggy was like a baby to us, but whose legacy is the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, it's just great to have some good news."

"There's been a lot of knocks over having business closed and emotional things as well with losing family members, it's good to have positive news," she added.

Until the new baby smell takes over her home, Lisa has turned to Febreze Touch Fabric Spray and the Touch 'n Sniff pillows she designed to keep things fresh in her home. Noting she has an estate filled with dogs, swans and even tiny horses, Villa Rosa could use a little help keeping it smelling nice.