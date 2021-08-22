Apple TV+ Gives In to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Demands After Ted Lasso Joke

Apple TV+

The two actors submitted an open letter with guidance how the streamer could "avoid legal action" after the award-winning comedy poked fun at their "very real ownership" of the Wrexham AFC soccer team.

American appreciation for the original football (aka soccer) has been growing in recent years, but not necessarily their sense of humor about their involvement. Or so it seems.

After a particularly scathing joke in the latest episode of Apple TV+'s hit comedy "Ted Lasso," both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were so incensed they fired off the same open letter to the streamer to make their outrage known.

"Enough is enough," Reynolds tweeted, accompanying the letter which detailed just what needed to be done by Apple TV+ to "avoid legal action" for their egregious affront.

In the episode, director of communications for the team Sudeikis' Lasso coaches, Higgins (Jeremy Swift), commented that he couldn't tell for sure if Reynolds and McEllhenney's ownership of the Wrexham AFC team was "a joke or not."

The duo own the team in real life and clearly it is not a joke, as the letter indicates in no uncertain terms by citing their "very real ownership" of the team.

"While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from ‘Mythic Quest’ season one to ‘Mythic Quest’ season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community," wrote the duo in the letter.

If one wonders why the particular focus on "Mythic Quest," that's because McElhenney stars in that series.

After affirming their seriousness and commitment to the team, it was time to get down to business. "To avoid legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd., Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3 p.m."

While no one knows exactly what Ted's biscuits (that's cookies to American fans) taste like, it was revealed that while he packages them to look store bought, he actually makes them himself at his home. It's also been made quite clear that they are, indeed, delicious.

Thankfully, it didn't take long for Apple TV+ to both respond and cave in to Reynolds and McElhenney's demands. And they did so in a way that is as wholesome and heartwarming as their show.

We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021 @AppleTV

"We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside," they wrote, referencing the no-holds-barred veteran "Lasso" footballer. "Biscuits are on their way."

No word from Wrexham AFC yet as to whether the biscuits arrived on time or, perhaps more importantly, if they truly live up to the level of enthusiasm they engender on the series.

While we await word, new episodes of "Ted Lasso" drop each Friday on Apple TV+.