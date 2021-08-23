CEO Dies Accidentally Backflipping Off Balcony at Citi Field Stadium Concert

Facebook/Getty

The 46-year-old was at a Dead & Company concert.

A fan was killed at a Dead & Company concert on Friday night after accidentally backflipping off a balcony.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Ian Crystal by the NY Daily News, was attending the gig at the Citi Field stadium when he fell two stories — around 40ft — onto the concrete floor below.

He was rushed to New York–Presbyterian Queens Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police received the 911 call just after 9 PM: "Upon arrival, officers observed EMS personnel attending to a 46-year-old male who was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position," a spokesperson told CNN.

Witnesses told the New York Post they saw the man "flip" before plunging to his death.

"He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived," one said. "He was way too drunk. You could smell it."

"His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped...His brother was with him. He was crying."

Another added: "We saw someone fall from this ledge... We see something fall and we heard him hit the ground.”

"It's terrible. I wish I didn’t see it happen … It kinda killed the mood."

A spokesperson for the NY Mets confirmed the accident. "We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee's loved ones."

Dead & Company, which features former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as John Mayer, were due to take to the stage at 7:30 PM. It is believed the accident happened during an intermission.