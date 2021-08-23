Snoop Dogg Cannot Get Enough of TikTok Latest Crazy Craze: The Milk Crate Challenge

Instagram/Getty

Drop it like it's not... a good idea.

The latest stupid TikTok challenge has arrived... and Snoop Dogg is a fan.

The Milk Crate Challenge dares brave participants to walk up and over a stack of the plastic containers, which might sound simple... until you see it in practice.

The Doggfather spent the whole weekend marveling at the silly stunt, and his Instagram is now awash with tottering, tumbling carnage:

Age, it seems, isn't even a restriction:

Before the challenge was even hours old, people were taking it to new heights... literally:

Or this valiant pair trying it two at a time, looking, as one witness described it "like the top of a wedding cake", right before a very painful divorce:

And as if it wasn't already difficult enough, some had to deal with some pretty cruel bystanders:

There was some occasional success; Snoop was particularly impressed with this guy, who rolled a blunt at the summit before making his triumphant descent:

Or this dude, who not only managed to carry a heavy lopsided bag of books to the top, he also pulled one out and read it while he bathed in glory at the top:

Spare a thought for this guy, though, who successfully summited, but fell as he was counting his chickens on the way down.

While bystanders — and indeed Snoop Dogg — found the challenge hilarious, a serious injury or worse is likely only a matter of time.

The Milk Crate Challenge follows in a wake of equally perilous ones, such as the "skull-breaker challenge", in which two people sweep an unwitting third person's legs from beneath them mid jump, or the "outlet challenge" which dared people to touch a coin against the exposed prongs of a semi-inserted plug.

Last year one 15-year-old died in Oklahoma after reportedly partaking in the "Benadryl Challenge", which dared participants to chug enough of the medicine to hallucinate. In April of this year, a 12-year-old boy in Colorado died after reportedly trying the "Blackout Challenge", choking himself to death with a shoelace.

As Snoop himself put it: