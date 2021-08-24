Watch Chrissy Teigen Rescue Pet Hamster Trapped In Wall for 3 Days

Instagram

Peanut Butter's "faint scratching" had the supermodel on a mission.

Chrissy Teigen is quite the multihyphenate and she can now add hamster-rescuer to the list.

The supermodel took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video (below) of her harrowing mission to save the family's pet, Peanut Butter, after the fuzzy rodent went missing inside their Beverly Hills mansion.

"Rescue 911," she captioned the three-minute clip. "Peanut butter the hamster has been missing for 3 days. Is he in the wall??? Let's find out."

In the video, Chrissy, dressed in a robe, uses a flashlight to investigate behind a wall in their home after hearing "faint scratching."

"Yeah, there is a hole in the wall," Chrissy proclaims. "There's wires," she adds, as an assistant tells the star's five-year-old daughter Luna, "She's using [the wires] like a rope to climb."

After Chrissy is discouraged from attempting to hammer a hole in the wall, she turns to a chisel to make a small opening.

However, Peanut Butter retreats further into her makeshift new home. Chrissy then holds a plastic hamster ball to the hole, where Peanut Butter eventually made her way safely out of the wall. The cookbook author is quickly overcome with joy at the successful liberation.