Everything Jennifer Carpenter Just Revealed About Her Mysterious Dexter Return

Everett Collection

The actress, whose character died in the finale, spilled new details at Showtime's TCA presentation.

Jennifer Carpenter revealed juicy details about her involvement in the upcoming revival "Dexter: New Blood."

Fans will remember Carpenter's character Debra had a very controversial death in the show's original series finale -- but after taking her off life support and tossing her body into the ocean, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) will apparently continue to see his adoptive sister.

"I don't think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter," the star explained at Showtime's Television Critics Association presentation on Tuesday, per TVLine. "[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him]."

Hall said he was "so excited" about Carpenter -- his ex-wife -- doing the show because he "knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places."

"And, of course, she did," he added. "And it was really fun to crack open our sense of [Dexter]'s internal landscape, because it's much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be."

The actors also made it seem like Debra will be stepping into a role similar to that of Dexter's father Harry (James Remar), who was an imaginary presence for the serial killer throughout the original run.

"I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter's psyche,” Carpenter said at the TCAs, according to Deadline. "I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger is almost directly behind the wheel and it was an opportunity not to be an angel or devil on his shoulder, but to jerk the wheel to the left or right against his will. And to manipulate him, to navigate him, to abuse him, to save him."

Hall added, "Harry was like Dexter's north star in his consistent point of view whereas Deb, in the context of this world, coming from everywhere. In that, she's an internalized character for Dexter that represents just how far he's come or how far he's fallen -- internally reeling and without a compass in a sense as much as he'd like to have one."

The new 10-episode series finds Dexter living in a small town in Upstate New York, ten years after disappearing himself. The network also confirmed the character's son, Harrison, will also appear on the revival -- sharing the first photo on social media.

"You can't do a show about Dexter ... without bringing back his son," showrunner Clyde Phillips revealed. "Dexter had left his son when he was five years old, and the son has always thought he was dead and then found out he was alive, and has great resentment," he added.

Phillips also teased Carpenter's role with a few details about her first scene in the revival.

"If you notice at the very beginning of the show when we introduce Deb, it's very quiet and it's very still," Phillips explained, per Deadline. "They're talking about how he is the one who chose that place. They’re sitting at the table and Deb has her head down and Dexter almost touches it but he can't because she's a part of him."