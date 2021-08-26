Adrian Grenier Chimes In on Potential Entourage Reboot

Everett Collection

It'd be hard to revive the show without Vincent Chase -- so would Grenier be on board?

10 years ago this September, "Entourage" came to an end -- but could the show find new life on HBO Max?

Star Kevin Dillion revealed in a November 2020 interview that the creator of the series, Doug Ellin, considered reviving the show. And, when speaking with Entertainment Weekly concerning his new Netflix thriller "Clickbait" this week, OG star Adrian Grenier said he wouldn't be opposed to rejoining the cast as Vincent Chase should that revival come to fruition.

"First, I'll look at the deal," said Greiner, "What is it? What are we doing? I'm pretty open to anything. I'm pretty focused right now, but if there's an opportunity to reboot 'Entourage,' I'd certainly take a look."

As for what would be different about the show if it came back in 2021, Grenier said he thinks "Turtle would be the Vince, Turtle would be the celebrity" -- referring to Jerry Ferrara's sidekick character. "And I'd drive him," added Grenier.

In the past, Ellin has said he wouldn't revive the show without Grenier or any of the key cast members. After Adrian's comments made headlines, the creator shared a screen shot of one to his Instagram page -- and captioned it, simply, "Noted."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The original series picked up six Emmys during its initial 2004-2011. The gang later reunited for a follow-up film, which dropped in 2015.

TV revivals are nothing new, but HBO only recently got in on the action with its "Gossip Girl" reboot and upcoming "Sex and the City" series, "And Just Like That." The network also teased that a possible "True Blood" revival was in development in 2020, but details on it have been scarce since.