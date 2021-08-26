Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of 'Star Search Audition' with Her Sisters

Getty/Instagram

"I am a f------ vibe!!!!!!!" wrote Khloe Kardashian.

It looks like Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian sought out the spotlight from a young age.

On Thursday, Kim posted an adorable throwback video to her social media accounts. In the clip, which appeared to be shot in the late '80s, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney can be seen lip-syncing to Tiffany's classic "I Think We're Alone Now." The Kardashian sisters all rocked matching gold metallic outfits and bows, with Khloe also donning a pair of sunglasses.

"Our Star Search audition!" Kim, 40, wrote in the post's caption. "Clearly we didn't get 4 stars...but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!! ⭐️"

"BIG VIBES," Kourtney, 42, commented on the video, while Khloe, 37, wrote, "A 5 year old vibe!" In another comment, the "Good American" founder added, "I am a f------ vibe!!!!!!!" Kourtney replied to Khloe's comment, writing, "YOU'VE ALWAYS BEEN A STAR."

Kris also chimed in. "Those were the days!!!!!" she wrote. "When I got to dress you guys!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist....."

Celebrities and fans alike reacted to the clip in the comments section.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! @khloekardashian is the cutest damn thing in this," Kate Hudson wrote, while Chrissy Teigen commented, "OHHHHHHHH MY GOD."

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin said, "WHY ARE WE JUST NOW SEEING THIS AND @khloekardashian IS A VIBE."

"This is amazing," commented Kardashian-Jenner family friend, Faik Khadra, adding several trophy and laughing emojis.

Popular meme account Saint Hoax wrote, "Ok but khloe didn't have to snap this hard. The swag."

This isn't the first epic throwback Kim has shared this month. Last week, the SKIMS founder posted a photo of herself and Kourtney from a weekend she visited her older sister in college, revealing that all of her visits to campus made her swear off drinking and partying. However, Kourtney and Khloe both called out Kim over the post, telling their side of the story.

