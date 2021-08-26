RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria's Mom Dies of COVID on Her Wedding Day

Instagram

"What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest."

"Real Housewives of Miami" vet Alexia Echevarria revealed her mother tragically passed away on what would have been the reality star's wedding day.

Taking to her Instagram late on Wednesday, Alexia sadly announced she had lost her mother due to coronavirus complications the same day she was planning to marry fiancé Todd Nepola.

"Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19," she wrote alongside photos of her late mother. "The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill."

Alexia went on to pay a heartbreaking tribute to her mother, Nancy, as she called her a "woman of strength and beauty" and her "best friend." The Bravolebrity said Nancy was a political refugee from Cuba who put herself through medical school and raised three children on her own.

"She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life. A feminist and liberal with her social views," Alexia continued. "She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique."

"I will always cherish your stories, your wisdom, your strength, and your zest for life."

She concluded, "Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again."

Back in May 2020, Alexia told The Daily Dish she was planning her second wedding to be different than her first one with ex Pedro Rosello.

"I want it to be a religious wedding because I never was able to marry in the past religiously and, for me, that's very important."