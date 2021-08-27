Amanda Kloots Explains Why She Doesn't Like the Term 'Widow,' Proposes New Word

Instagram

"I don't know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful."

Amanda Kloots isn't a fan of defining herself as a widow.

On Friday, "The Talk" co-host -- whose late husband Nick Cordero died last year due to complications from COVID-19 -- took to Instagram to explain why she "hate[s]" the term "widow' and shared what she thinks is a better alternative.

Kloots, 39, posted a photo of the word "widow" with a red slash going through it.

"Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means 'be empty?' Be empty,'" she wrote in the post's caption. "'Be,' in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word that means to stay 'empty' -- no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!"

"What's ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are everything but 'being empty,'" Kloots continued. "We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday [sic] to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude."

"I don't know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power!" she added. "A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!"

The fitness instructor said that she's found a word that she believes is more fitting.

"Renovare, means to 'renew,'" Kloots wrote. "I'm not sure if it's the right word, but it sure defines me more than 'be empty.' So here's to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday [sic] to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!"

Many of Kloots' fans and followers, including others who are also widows, took to the comments section to praise and agree with the TV personality. Kloots also responded to several of the comments.

"My husband died in 2019. I don't feel empty, I feel more empowered than ever. I do things I never thought I'd be doing. I just painted my family room -- a big thing for me,'" a person commented, to which Kloots replied, "that is what I am talking about!!!"

"What a grim description," another fan wrote. "I've never wanted to define myself as a widow since losing my husband 7 years ago. 2 days ago I had to when I checked the box 'Widow' on my marriage licence [sic]! Things do get better!!!" Kloots responded to the user, writing, "these boxes we have to check -- I know what you mean! Imagine if that [word] was renovare and you got to check that box. It may bring you a smile instead of a frown!"

"I'm with you! Be empty? I don't think so! Your life and my life [are] very full... Renovare might be the right word, I do feel like I am finally renewed, after not even wanting to go on," another user commented, to which Kloots replied in agreement, "we are not empty that's for sure!"

"Wow. I didn't even know this. As a fellow widow -- my husband died in May of 2020 -- I am definitely in a state of renewal. Thank you for sharing this," added another commenter. Kloots wrote back, telling the fan, "give yourself strength!"

Kloots was married to Cordero from 2017 until his death in July 2020. The dancer welcomed Elvis, now 2, with Cordero back in 2019.

Last month, Kloots revealed she had started dating again and explained why putting herself back out there hasn't exactly been an easy process.

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married," said Kloots, who was married to actor David Larsen before Cordero. "Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

"It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far," she added. "But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details. It's very hard."