Denise Richards Teases Possible RHOBH Return: 'Never Say Never'

Getty

"I liked being a part of the show and I had fun with most of the women, not all!"

The actress, who quit the Bravo show last year after two seasons, said she hasn't ruled out holding a diamond once again in a new interview with ET.

When asked about the recent "WWHL" interview where Garcelle Beauvais hinted at Denise wanting to come back, the "Bold and the Beautiful" star played coy, saying "I really did enjoy working on the show."

"I hate to even say working on it," she continued, before adding with a laugh, "I liked being a part of the show and I had fun with most of the women, not all!"

Denise had a major blow-up in the season finale with cast mate Lisa Rinna, after she confronted Denise on the rumors she sent a cease-and-desist letter to Brandi Glanville, who claimed the pair had hooked up. Denise denied the accusations and fell out with Brandi as well. The storyline propelled most of Denise's second season, before she quit.

However, the show's drama may just be the thing to pull Denise back in, as she made it clear she's been watching by bringing up the "real-life stuff" driving the narrative this season.

"It feels like they have real-life stuff, you know? Real-life stuff going on this season. I think that they couldn't not talk about some of the things that's going on," she said, likely referring to Erika Jayne's divorce and legal dramas. "I mean, it's very public, and I know that's a very difficult situation, I would imagine too."

When pressed if she would return, Denise offered, "You know, I always say 'Never say never.'"

And it might be an easy transition for her return, as Denise stills appears to be a topic of conversation on the show. "I am going to ask them, 'Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?'" Denise quipped.

In July, Garcelle told Andy Cohen on "WWHL" that she is still in contact with Denise before adding, "I think she wants to come back."

Garcelle then proceeded to explain how Denise had one condition, saying, "Somebody's gotta go though."

After Andy replied, "That doesn't always work when someone says, 'If you take this one out, well, I'll come back,'" Garcelle appeared to agree. He then asked if the "somebody" had the initials "LR," referring to Lisa Rinna. Garcelle laughed in response.

Last September, during the season premiere of "The Real," Denise explained her decision to walk away from "RHOBH," calling it a difficult one.

"I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously, my second season was very challenging," she shared. "You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though."