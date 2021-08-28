Teen Mom Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome Fourth Baby

Getty

The announcement comes after the couple suffered a miscarriage last year.

Congratulations to Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on their new bundle of joy!

The "Teen Mom" stars announced the birth of their fourth daughter via Tyler's Instagram Story on Saturday with a black-and-white video of the baby girl in a hospital bassinet.

"She’s here and she’s perfect," he captioned the post.

A day before, Catelynn had shared the message, "Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰"

The couple have yet to reveal their daughter's name.

The happy news comes after the couple revealed they had suffered a miscarriage in December 2020. "It's hard, period. Anyone who's been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is," Catelynn said on the season finale of "Teen Mom OG."

The young couple had also experienced a miscarriage in 2017.

"The reason why I got triggered when I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again," she recalled on the show, referencing her decision with Tyler in 2009 to give up their first child, Carly, during an episode of "16 and Pregnant."

The couple remain in touch with Carly as they also raise daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, together.

Meanwhile, new papa Tyler continues to keep updating his fans on his fitness journey, as he posted another shirtless selfie to his Instagram on Monday. The reality star has been putting on muscle mass and losing body fat steadily since 2020.

Catelynn commented on the snap, but had to tell fans of Tyler to back off after they took notice of his physical transformation as well.

"All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh" she joked.