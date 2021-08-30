Drew Barrymore Revives Never Been Kissed's Josie Grossie In TikTok Debut

Everett Collection

The actress transformed into Josie Geller for her first-ever TikTok.

Drew Barrymore has officially made her TikTok debut -- and her first video was totally rufus.

The actress shared her first video to the social media platform on Sunday, in which she dressed up as "Never Been Kissed" character Josie Geller, AKA Josie Grossie. In the clip, Drew rocked her character's metallic, pink prom dress from the 1999 romcom, along with a matching scrunchie, side ponytail, and of course, braces.

The talk show host, 46, participated in the popular TikTok trend, "Questions I Get Asked," which features a person answering questions about themselves while doing the trend's hand-bumping dance to Hoàng Read's "The Magic Bomb." However, instead of answering the questions as herself, Drew answered the questions as Josie -- and it was absolutely hilarious.

In the first question, Josie was asked, "Do you wear your prom dress every day?" to which she answered in the clip, "No silly! Only on special occasions."

"What's your favorite food?" read the next question as Josie danced. "NOT. EGGS," read Josie's reply -- a nod to the scene in which Drew's character is asked to prom but has her dress soiled by eggs thrown at her by the popular kids, including her crush.

For the third and final question, Josie was asked, "Are you Drew Barrymore?" Her reply read, "I'm Josie Geller, but people do say we look alike!" Check out the TikTok above!

This isn't the first time Drew has revived Josie Grossie.

Last November, the "Santa Clarita Diet" star brought out her teenage alter-ego on her talk show. In the fun segment, Drew was joined by Josie, a "future journalist," to co-host the news with her.

However, Josie, who wore her prom dress, appeared to have stepped straight out of 1988 for the bit and had no knowledge of anything that had happened since then. Check out in the clip, here.