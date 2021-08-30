Jana Kramer Reacts to Those PDA Photos of Ex Mike Caussin with a New Woman

Getty

Jana Kramer may have finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin, but that doesn't mean she's exactly ready to see him with another woman.

The two split earlier this year, following more than a couple cheating scandals he admitted to, along with his sex addict diagnosis. The divorce came amid rumors of another affair, as Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as cause for the divorce.

While they've since gone their separate ways, Kramer is still struggling when it comes to him moving on. On the latest episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, she reacted to photos that popped up on Instagram last week showing Caussin at a beach bar in Tulum, Mexico with another woman sitting on his lap, sharing some PDA.

While speaking with guest Chelsea Handler, who said breakups can be positive so long as you "welcome the pain," Kramer explained where she's at now.

"Last night, I got a DM from someone who was like, 'Not to trigger you but ...', they sent me photos of my ex-husband with a new girl," she said.

"It was the first time that I've like seen him with someone else. And that's weird, too," Kramer continued. "You know, to see your person that you thought you were gonna spend the rest of your life with, now canoodling with this chica."

"It's like, remembering that that person wasn't good for you and this is all good," Kramer added, "it's so hard to even tell yourself that too because in the moment, you're like, why wasn't I enough?"

Handler came through with some solid advice, telling the host that she needs to lean how to be "okay with the comfortable, the devastation" and find a way to "accept it."

Kramer's comments come after she raised eyebrows with a cryptic tweet last week that many assumed was about the photos of Mike and his lady friend. "Best of luck. Is all I have to say," she tweeted ... before eventually pulling down the post.