Lizzo Sparks Twitter Debate After Crowning Janet Jackson the Queen of Pop

Madonna stans were quick to express themselves on Twitter.

Lizzo stirred a social media controversy over the weekend by simply naming undisputed icon Janet Jackson the "Queen of Pop."

On Sunday afternoon, the "Truth Hurts" singer started a thread of her favorite artists -- one she kicked off by dubbing Usher the "King of R&B." A slew of additional titles followed, as she called Tina Turner the Queen of Rock & Roll, Mary J. Blige the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mariah Carey the Queen of R&B and Beyonce the Queen of Music.

In a tweet also calling Britney Spears the Princess of Pop, Justin Bieber the Prince of Pop and Rihanna the Pop Princess, Lizzo finally revealed her choices for King and Queen of Pop -- naming brother-sister duo Michael and Janet Jackson.

Well, that made a few Madonna fans wanna "Scream."

It's no secret that Madonna has been called the "Queen of Pop" by many for years, but it's also a title that can be up for personal interpretation -- and Lizzo got everyone talking with her selection. On one side, Madge's fans came at her defending their queen, while Janet's Rhythm Nation were thrilled to see her get the respect.

"Obviously there's a new school coming… but these are the greats. This is the standard," she later tweeted, defending her choices. As her comments started trending, Lizzo also reacted to the all the drama with a little side-eye -- before leaving the discourse altogether.

Okay I’m going to rehearsal love y’all! pic.twitter.com/0DTBCZEkQq — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021 @lizzo

Of course, the conversation continued without her. Here's how Janet's supporters reacted to her Queen of Pop title:

Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop and that’s that. Argue with the wall. pic.twitter.com/6FtseEPL5G — AJ LA JOYA (durag era) (@AJLaJoya) August 29, 2021 @AJLaJoya

It’s always a good day to acknowledge that Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop. pic.twitter.com/AfSiCfZ3Hg — Naomi Wright (@naomimaewright) August 30, 2021 @naomimaewright

this album alone put janet in a lane of her own pic.twitter.com/OwpdpuHuQX — é (@foxxybemine) August 30, 2021 @foxxybemine

Given the racism that permeates the music industry—janet's career stalled after that timberlake debacle—excuse me if i'm not here for a bunch of white women discounting janet jackson and holding up madonna like she's queen of fuck mountain.



Put some respect on Janet's name — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 30, 2021 @AngryBlackLady

Lizzo: "Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop"



Mildly inconvenienced ⬜️ ppl upset that a Black woman & and one of the most influential female artists is being given her flowers over their fav. pic.twitter.com/baDe71frda — ithl123 (@ithl123) August 30, 2021 @ithl123

Newsflash: it’s possible to like both Janet Jackson AND Madonna. Maybe equally. Maybe one more than the other. If someone’s opinion is different than yours, that’s OK. pic.twitter.com/iz0bbroXDa — Inside The Groove (@insidethegroove) August 30, 2021 @insidethegroove

madonna stans are so bitter lizzo named janet her queen of pop. it’s embarrassing actually pic.twitter.com/u2a93Rq2vV — Davian✨ (@FighterxMonster) August 29, 2021 @FighterxMonster

Fact of the matter is NOBODY can erase Janet Jackson’s impact, status or importance in music. Period. And believe you me, They tried. She’s is One of the Greatest to ever do it and that’s just that 🤷🏽‍♀️. — Mita Michele 🤍🌹 (@Strawbamitajo) August 29, 2021 @Strawbamitajo

BUT THE GAG IS…

Janet Jackson is the genre. — The Melodica (@YallaTheSinger) August 30, 2021 @YallaTheSinger

And on the Madonna side of things ...

People are entitled to their opinios, but there is only one Queen of Pop and that's Madonna. And this is a FACT! pic.twitter.com/G2x2Yiq3b8 — Arago Santiago (@arago_santiago) August 30, 2021 @arago_santiago

This is Madonna Louise Ciccone. A girl from Michigan who went To New York with $35 in her pocket. And 40 years later she's known as The most Successful, Brutally impactful.. QUEEN OF POP.



gotta go finish my homework bye🕶️ pic.twitter.com/Y4PNsEe07d — Fearcyz (@FearcyzD) August 30, 2021 @FearcyzD

we love Janet and she’s got the catalogue and the impact. However when it comes to the title of Queen Madonna is literally the best selling female artist of all time and facilitated the creation of modern pop music post 1983. Also Justin isn’t prince of sh!t https://t.co/0HY0vOkX9c — Chant du Cygne du Cœur (@cherishthejoy) August 29, 2021 @cherishthejoy

we don’t need validation to know that Madonna is the queen of pop, PERIODT pic.twitter.com/M2eiiSgmbf — 𝚅𝚒𝚌𝚝𝚘𝚛 (@umsagitariano_) August 29, 2021 @umsagitariano_

Why are we discussing if Madonna is or isn't the Queen of Pop? That's out of discussion, she's the Queen of Pop. Ends. pic.twitter.com/xw0fwzO6nY — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙨𝙚 Vol. 2 (@House_Mebarak) August 30, 2021 @House_Mebarak