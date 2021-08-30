Lizzo Sparks Twitter Debate After Crowning Janet Jackson the Queen of Pop

Music By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Madonna stans were quick to express themselves on Twitter.

Lizzo stirred a social media controversy over the weekend by simply naming undisputed icon Janet Jackson the "Queen of Pop."

On Sunday afternoon, the "Truth Hurts" singer started a thread of her favorite artists -- one she kicked off by dubbing Usher the "King of R&B." A slew of additional titles followed, as she called Tina Turner the Queen of Rock & Roll, Mary J. Blige the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mariah Carey the Queen of R&B and Beyonce the Queen of Music.

In a tweet also calling Britney Spears the Princess of Pop, Justin Bieber the Prince of Pop and Rihanna the Pop Princess, Lizzo finally revealed her choices for King and Queen of Pop -- naming brother-sister duo Michael and Janet Jackson.

Well, that made a few Madonna fans wanna "Scream."

It's no secret that Madonna has been called the "Queen of Pop" by many for years, but it's also a title that can be up for personal interpretation -- and Lizzo got everyone talking with her selection. On one side, Madge's fans came at her defending their queen, while Janet's Rhythm Nation were thrilled to see her get the respect.

"Obviously there's a new school coming… but these are the greats. This is the standard," she later tweeted, defending her choices. As her comments started trending, Lizzo also reacted to the all the drama with a little side-eye -- before leaving the discourse altogether.

Of course, the conversation continued without her. Here's how Janet's supporters reacted to her Queen of Pop title:

And on the Madonna side of things ...

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.