Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Breaks Down in Tears As She Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Kelley Flanagan shared "some not so good" news with her fans in a tearful health update.

On Monday, the "Bachelor" alum took to her Instagram to reveal she had tested positive for Lyme disease after she felt "something was a little bit off."

"I'm not having the best day today," she began her emotional video. "I always talk about health and how I just always felt like my body's been so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things."

"I'm pretty honest with you guys about what's going in my life," she added. "I just got the results back and I tested positive for Lyme."

The attorney went on to say that she decided to get tested because her two brothers suffer from the same disease. "A lot of their symptoms sounded really similar to me," she explained. "Because I've always just had something off since I've been young."

"It's a blessing and a curse because now I can target why I feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!" she wrote in the video's caption. "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but I'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this."

Kelley, who competed on season 24 of "The Bachelor," concluded her message by saying she knows the diagnosis is "not the end of the world."

"I'm trying to stay positive," she explained.

Her Bachelornation costars came out in support, as Kendall Long shared, "Love I'm so sorry! Must be a relief to finally have an answer to start off from! Know you are surrounded by so much support! You will only become stronger from this 💕."

"So sorry to hear about this, I have no doubt that if there’s anyone who can beat it, it’s you," added Taylor Blake. "Sending lots of prayers your way❤️."

