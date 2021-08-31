Instagram Model Miss Mercedes Morr Found Strangled to Death in Texas in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Instagram

She boasted 2.6 million followers — including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg.

Instagram model Miss Mercedes Morr has been found dead in what police believe was a murder suicide.

The 33-year-old, whose real name was Janae Gagnier, was discovered in her Texas apartment on Sunday during a welfare check. Medical examiners said she was strangled to death.

In the same West Point Circle apartment, police found the body of her suspected killer: 34-year-old Florida man Kevin Alexander Accorto. According to investigators, he had stabbed himself to death via "multiple sharp force trauma."

There was no signs of forced entry at the apartment, KHOU reported.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my life .. my heart is gone. My soul is gone," Gagnier's sister London posted on Instagram.

She said both she and their mom had last checked in on Janae on Thursday, saying she was having "an amazing time."

Police do not believe there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

"At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case," they said.

London believes her sister's killer had been stalking her.

"She wasn't robbed. It was just a stalker from outta state who'd BEEN stalking her," she posted.

Neighbors were horrified by the attack in their quiet community.

"What I thought was safe it seems is not. We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property," one told Click2Houston.

"It's safe over here, we have the gates the fence, you got to have a code to get in a code to get out, I'm just in shock," another added.

Janae's final post was littered with tributes and condolences from shocked friends, including rapper Bow Wow who said he'd spoken to her just days before she was killed.