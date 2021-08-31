Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards Says He's 3 Years Sober: 'I've Been Completely Clean'

Instagram

The reality vet, who was fired from the MTV show in March, revealed he doesn't go to meetings for his recovery.

Ryan Edwards wants his fans to know he has been living a clean life.

The "Teen Mom OG" alum, who was fired from the MTV show in March, revealed he has been sober for three years after battling a heroin addiction.

"I've been doing good with my sobriety," he told The Sun. "[August 19] was three years since I've been completely clean."

"I don't really go to meetings or anything," he said of his recovery. "We've just got so much s--- going on and I feel like when I go to a meeting everybody just wants to talk about the show."

Following years of rehab and jail stints for his substance abuse, the reality vet said "working with metal and building race cars" now has helped him keep busy and maintain his sobriety.

His wife, Mackenzie, added that the the couple are doing well, despite some setbacks. "We are in a happy place at the moment.," she explained. "Nobody is saying that we haven't made mistakes, because we have. But I'm not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years."

"That is part of my story, it's part of Ryan’s story and I'm just proud of that, I'm proud of us and how far we've come with our family."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and share son Jagger and daughter Stella, were let go from the MTV show, alongside Ryan's parents Jen and Larry Edwards, after an explosive reunion.

During the episode, Ryan's ex Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney feuded with Jen and Larry over visiting Ryan and Maci's 12-year-old son Bentley. The fight got so heated that Maci and Taylor stormed off the set.

After Mackenzie found out she and Ryan wouldn't be a part of "Teen Mom OG" any longer, she said she was relieved as the show caused her too much stress.

"It's like a weight lifted off my shoulders," she told Without A Crystal Ball at the time. "I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time."

Ryan echoed the sentiment, revealing to The Sun, "I really haven't given MTV much thought."