Vanessa Bryant Was Originally 'Reluctant' to Go on Italian Getaway But 'So Glad' She Did

"This was so good for my soul."

Although Vanessa Bryant's trip to Venice, Italy looked absolutely amazing, it's a getaway she was initially hesitant about going on.

Over the weekend, Bryant was among the many celebrities to flew to Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show taking place ahead of the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

"I was reluctant to get away but I'm so glad I did it!" she captioned a series of photos from the trip. "It was so nice to enjoy life a little bit and think about everything I have on my plate. This was so good for my soul. Thank you so much for an amazing weekend, Domenico & Stefano @dolcegabbana."

Bryant included a few stunning solo shots of herself in two D&G gowns, as well as a few selfies with the brand's designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

For the fashion show, Vanessa was dressed in a stunning floor length cobalt gown with long sleeves and an embellished bodice paired with teal diamond drop earrings. Bryant also wore a long satin zebra striped dress cinched at her waist to enjoy after show festivities.

This trip comes a few days after what would have been her late husband Kobe Bryant's 43rd birthday. In another recent post to Instagram, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe with a heartfelt note and a photo of the pair kissing after Bryant won the 2000 championship game.

The post read, "Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. 43," and translates to "I love you forever. Eternal love."