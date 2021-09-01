Celebrities React to Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban

Getty

The state's Supreme Court failed to rule on an attempt to halt the law, which allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion after six weeks.

Celebrities reacted in disgust on Wednesday to Texas' new law banning abortions after six weeks.

The state's Supreme Court failed to rule on an attempt to halt the law, which allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion after six weeks. Individuals found guilty of violating the law will have to pay $10,000 to the person who brought the suit to court.

The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 wks. The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now! #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/hTpvmTWoIF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 1, 2021 @Alyssa_Milano

The law states that terminating a pregnancy is prohibited after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before a woman even knows she is pregnant. A "medical emergency" is the only exception for the abortion.

The court can still intervene on behalf of abortion rights groups requests, but, for now, the legislation is in effect, becoming one of the country's most restrictive rule on terminating a pregnancy.

In a statement, President Biden criticized the law, saying it will "significantly impair women's access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes."

"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right," he added.

Following the controversial news, Hollywood took to social media to react.

Texas claims to believe in freedom while demanding oversight of American Womens Uterus’s as property of their state. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 1, 2021 @PattyArquette

Time to let Texas secede. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 1, 2021 @EllenBarkin

Women don’t inseminate themselves. If you want to take away their right to control their own bodies without insuring that the inseminator takes full legal responsibility for the child at the moment of inception, you’re not “pro-life”. You just hate women. You want to punish them. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 1, 2021 @BradleyWhitford

When I had my first miscarriage and had a d&c to help preserve my future ability to carry, you know what the hospital paperwork said?

Abortion.

I aborted so I could go on to have my daughter.



If you have ever miscarried? You better be furious about this Texas ruling. https://t.co/yg7Hie9wuB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) September 1, 2021 @HilarieBurton

How would Republicans in Texas feel if there were a law awarding $10,000 in civil penalties to anyone who successfully reported someone for not getting a vaccine? Sounds pretty awful and unconstitutionally invasive, right? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 1, 2021 @GeorgeTakei

We said make Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban feel right at home and Texas said "say no more" — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 1, 2021 @FullFrontalSamB

Name your fetus "Voting Rights" and Texas will have no problem letting you abort it — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 1, 2021 @FullFrontalSamB

We should all be able to make our own decisions about our health & future. But between TX's extreme abortion ban and states passing a record number of abortion restrictions this year, we have to fight for everyone’s reproductive freedom. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/bEHBhthsvW pic.twitter.com/son76lpvxe — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) September 1, 2021 @unfoRETTAble

SCOTUS’s failure to block #SB8 has delivered catastrophe to women in Texas. This radical law is an all out effort to erase the rights and protections of Roe v Wade. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 1, 2021 @SpeakerPelosi

Under the cover of darkness, by choosing to do nothing, the Supreme Court allowed an unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas to go into effect last night.

Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We'll fight for them.https://t.co/hp1N6G2S3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2021 @HillaryClinton

“My body, my choice” for masks and vaccines, but not for abortions and female only decisions?! @tedcruz @GregAbbott_TX you guys are pieces of TRASH. Just know that people like myself will help women in your state. You cannot control our choices. ✌🏼 https://t.co/wL9jerj0WC — Trishelle (@TrishelleC) September 1, 2021 @TrishelleC

I’m furious and heartbroken about what’s happening in Texas - women have lost any semblance of autonomy over their own bodies (with $10k bounties thrown in for fun). It’s Handmaid’s Tale meets Hunger Games except these are real people’s lives. #SCOTUSreformnow — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) September 1, 2021 @ThePeterPaige