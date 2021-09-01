Demi Lovato Slid Into This Star's DMs to Ask Her Out on a Date

YouTube

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to ask another star out on a date -- and wound up saying the two could be the next Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson when they got pushback.

During the new episode of their "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, "Schitt's Creek" alum Emily Hampshire was the special guest -- and revealed how the two first met over social media.

"Can I say how we first met because I think it's really funny?" said Hampshire, before saying Lovato slid into her DMs.

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime.' And then you said, below it, you said, 'And by kick it, I mean like go on a date. I find you attractive,'" said Hampshire, who appreciated the clarification.

"You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, sometimes that's confusing. A.) I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up," she said, before Lovato revealed Hampshire was concerned the two wouldn't find the same things funny due to their ages.

Hampshire is 40, while Lovato just turned 29 -- and Demi tried to prove May-December romances work by dropping the names of a celebrity couple.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,'" said Hampshire, referring to the 32-year age gap between those two stars. "And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!'"

"I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be," added Hampshire.

As the two continued to crack up about their DMs, Lovato said, "A non-binary person can dream" and added they were "dreaming big" at the time. "I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend," they added. "You're a dope friend, and I'm happy that we became friends."

"Me too," said Emily, who then joked she wished Lovato wasn't 29.

"This is so great. I'm so glad you brought that up, it's so funny," said Demi. "Also, not my smoothest move, being like Holland Taylor, Sarah Paulson."

Hampshire didn't find the comparison insulting in the least, however, noting that she is "obsessed" with them -- she just found it hilarious to see Lovato "digging yourself" out of the comment. "I think at that point, I was sending you voice notes," exclaimed Demi, "like, 'That's not what I meant!'"

As the conversation continued, Lovato explained what they found so alluring about Hampshire, after becoming a fan of her performance on "Schitt's Creek."

"You are an attractive woman who knows her s---. You're not afraid to be yourself and I think that's what I was like, that's f---ing dope," said Demi, who noted they were "single as a Pringle" currently. "I love it. Now I have a lot of dope friends, some of which I dated. It's cool when you can make that transition."

Hampshire said she's also single and after a "really difficult breakup" in her past and "lots of expensive therapy," is finally in a place where she loves herself and is scared about what being in a relationship might do to that progress. Lovato could relate, joking that they love their "Grey's Anatomy marathons that I have by myself."