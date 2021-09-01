Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Amelia Hamlin Appear to Address Alleged Scott Disick, Younes Messages

The drama began when Bendjima shared an alleged DM from Scott dissing Kourtney's PDA with Travis.

Yes, there's a lot of players in this social media saga, so, ICYMI, let's start from the beginning.

On Monday, Younes posted a DM he claimed came from Scott that seemed to refer to Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA during their Italian getaway, as it read, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy" with a pic of the amorous couple attached.

"Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy," Younes, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, appeared to reply. "PS: i aint your bro." He added, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." Then he topped it off with a slide that read, "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Disick hasn't confirmed the legitimacy of the messages himself -- but Travis seemingly reacted to the drama by posting a laughing meme of Ray Liotta from "Goodfellas."

The following day, Kourtney appeared to jump in on the drama with a cryptic post from the Bible, tweeting, "John 15:7. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you." She followed it up by promoting a Poosh article about, "How to Get Over Someone Who Treated You Badly."

Fans also noticed Amelia, who has been linked with Scott since last October, had shared a photo of a cardboard sign on her IG Story with the text, "Let's be nicer to each other. We're all trying our best."