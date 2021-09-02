New Couple Alert: Soleil Moon Frye and Crazy Town's Seth Binzer Reportedly Dating

Getty

The "Punky Brewster" vet and "Butterfly" singer have been friends since the eighth grade.

Love is in the air for Soleil Moon Frye and Seth Binzer!

According to reports, the "Punky Brewter" star and Crazy Town lead singer are Hollywood's hot new couple.

"Seth is the happiest he's ever been," a source told E!. "They have a lot of mutual friends. They inspire each other."

The pair have reportedly known each other since eighth grade and recently reunited. Per People, "Seth is really happy that the two of them reconnected, and he is excited about the future."

Romance rumors began to swirl among fans after Soleil posted an adorable snap of the couple to her Instagram in August. After she wrote "Happy happy birthday @therealcrazytown 🖤🌙🔥," Seth replied, "Thank you Soleil. Love you."

Seth also shared his support when Soleil revealed on her Instagram that three of her children tested positive for COVID, as he commented, ""Love you all 💖💙🙌🏼." Soleil then responded, "@therealcrazytown we love you 💗💗💗."

In December of 2020, Soleil separated from her husband of 22 years, Jason Goldberg. The pair are parents to daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 16, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 13, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 7, and Story, 5.

"We really worked on our relationship. This didn't just happen overnight," Soleil told The Los Angeles Times in March. "But I had gone through this major transformation. I hadn't even shared certain parts of what I had gone through with him for so many years. Through that unwrapping of experience and discovery of self-love, the relationship transformed."