Ted Lasso Star Hilariously Denies Roy Kent is a CGI Character

A bizarre theory has fans believing Brett Goldstein's role is not played by a human.

"Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein assured fans he is, in fact, a real human being.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday to refute the bizarre theory that his character Roy Kent from the hit Apple TV+ comedy is made entirely of CGI. In a hilarious twist, Goldstein denied the speculation in a video filmed as his avatar emoji.

"I just want to clear up something once and for all," he began. "I am a completely real normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data, so I don't know what everyone's f------problem is."

He captioned the 30-second clip, "My final statement on the matter."

The theory grew a strong following on reddit after "Ted Lasso" fans began commenting on the sharpness and video game quality of Roy Kent's appearances in the show. In fact, one user posted almost a year ago, "I just started watching the pilot, and i'm up to the scene where roy is called into teds office. Am i crazy or does he look like a complete cgi character?"

"he 100% is CGI," shared another fan. "i swear he glows off the screen and looks like a halo character in movement and speech."

To add fuel to the fire, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Brendan Hunt told CNET, "I can neither confirm nor deny that if you entered data into an algorithm for 'building the perfect actor' it would produce Brett Goldstein."