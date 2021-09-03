Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery Returning to Grey's Anatomy for Multiple Episodes

Instagram

No word on how the "Private Practice" star will make her return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but here's hoping it's not on a beach.

After a season that saw a lot of familiar faces interacting with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey as she battled COVID-19, another "Grey's Anatomy" legend is headed back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the upcoming Season 18.

Kate Walsh left the main cast of "Grey's" way back in Season 3 to head up spinoff series "Private Practice," which had its own successful 6-season run. She continued to make guest appearances on the parent series through those years, but it's now been nearly a decade since Dr. Addison Montgomery graced our television screens.

For now, Walsh is set as a recurring character, but if she doesn't show up on Meredith's beach, then there's a good chance she's real and really back at the hospital. While there have been no details released about her role or what brings her back, you can bet fans will be rooting for a perhaps more permanent return, a la Kim Raver's Teddy Altman.

Could it be that "Grey's" is considering the possibility of continuing the show beyond Pompeo's involvement, even though it would seem impossible to do? They've already renamed the hospital with Grey in it, so the show title will still work, and Walsh has proven herself capable of leading a Shonda Rhimes show successfully.

It'll be interesting to see what her position is at this stage in her career, after operating a private practice. Will she return as a friend or in an official capacity as a doctor or administrator at the hospital?

Walsh confirmed the news herself in a special video posted to the "Grey's Anatomy" official Instagram page. "Well, well, well, would you look who it is?" she asked into the camera with a cheeky grin.

"That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I'm so excited to be home again!"

She even had a little fun with it over on her own Instagram page with a very TikTok-inspired question-and-answer dance video.

"Grey's Anatomy" premieres September 30 on ABC, though Walsh seemed to suggest that Addison won't be back right away in the premiere. She also said Addison was returning to the hospital, which is not a beach, so we're cautiously optimistic and excited about it!