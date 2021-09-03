Supremes Legend Mary Wilson Hits Dance Charts Posthumously With 'Red Hot' Remix

Courtesy of Jay Schwartz

42 years later — "Red Hot" makes its red hot return!

We sadly lost a music icon this year — but her music will never die.

Supremes legend Mary Wilson's 'Red Hot' just got a new lease of life on Friday with a dance remix by DJ producer Eric Kupper.

Originally released all the way back in 1979 by Motown as the lead single of her self-titled solo album, the tune is reborn 42 years later for a whole new generation of fans.

You can check out "Mary Wilson: Red Hot Eric Kupper Remix EP" here, while you can listen to the full album "Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition" right here.

🚨 OUT NOW! 💥 Eric Kupper's smokin' hot remix of Mary Wilson's "Red Hot" is heating up dance floors! Listen now, streaming everywhere!! 🔥💃🏿 https://t.co/u1lxZPWb2s pic.twitter.com/OtJBs2UIcH — Mary Wilson (@MWilsonSupreme) September 3, 2021 @MWilsonSupreme

Sadly, the Supremes co-founder did not get to see its debut, tragically passing away in February of this year, just shy of her 77th birthday.

Her death came just days after Wilson announced on YouTube she was working with Universal Music Enterprises on releasing two albums; she had also planned to take part in the huge 60th Anniversary celebration of her trailblazing girl group.

In April, Mary's daughter Turkessa told TooFab how excited the singer was to reintroduce her solo work to the world, along with never-before-heard unreleased tracks.

"This was my mom's passion project and what she was referring to in her last YouTube post the day before she died," she said.

"We are so grateful and appreciative to Bruce Resnikoff and the team at Universal Music (UME) for fulfilling my mom's last wish," she added.