Nicole Scherzinger Sued By Pussycat Dolls Founder Over Reunion

Getty

The lawsuit claims the singer "refuses to participate in the tour."

Nicole Scherzinger is being sued by The Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin over a planned reunion tour.

The lead singer of the girl group reportedly refuses to participate in the tour unless she is given a majority share of the take and final decision-making authority, according to the lawsuit.

Antin alleges that Pussycat Dolls Worldwide and Scherzinger came to an agreement on the tour in 2019, with Scherzinger signing on for 49 percent under a Memorandum of Understanding. After the tour was put on hold due to the pandemic, Scherzinger now "refuses to participate" in it, per court documents.

It is also claimed the former "The X Factor" judge wanted to "renegotiate the terms of the MOU" and is asking for 75 percent and "complete creative control."

"Tour dates were planned but are unable to be confirmed because of Scherzinger's extortion," read the complaint.

With the act now on pause, Live Nation is said to be demanding $600,000 that it originally invested.

TooFab has reached out to Scherzinger for comment.

In 1995, Antin founded The Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque group. The members -- including Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton -- became a musical act in 2003 and took over the charts with such hits as "Don't Cha" and "Buttons."