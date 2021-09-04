You Won't Believe Some Of These Wild Celebrity Weed Stories

Getty

"Someone says, 'Sir, you're still in your gown, and your ass is hanging out.'"

Who needs 4/20 as an excuse to partake in a little herbal indulgence? Not these celebrities! And whether they choose to light up once a year or once a day, it can lead to some pretty wild situations — all thanks to their fame.

From award show mishaps to wild A-list birthday bashes, these celebs have found themselves in some very interesting situations after smoking weed. But even if things are a little awkward at the moment, celebs like Nick Jonas and Chelsea Handler are able to look back and laugh at what went down while enjoying some Mary Jane.

Find out what happened when these celebrities got high...

Nick Jonas doesn't get high often but one of the few times he chose to partake, he ended up in an unfortunate situation! Nick says he once spontaneously chose to accept a THC-laced lollipop from a friend and things were going fine until the next morning. When Nick woke up, he said the world felt like it was in slow motion and he began hearing voices. Just a few hours later, Nick was set to present at the Young Hollywood Awards and on the car ride to the event, things took a turn for the worse.

"I get in the car, I'm trying to focus, get in the right mind frame, I'm feeling better, and then out of nowhere, I get a NARB ... A NARB is a no apparent reason boner. It's just there, I don't know what to do," he explained on "The Tonight Show."

Nick was forced to stand on the red carpet with his hands in front of his crotch and when he later took the stage, he told a joke that completely flopped. Fortunately, he's able to look back on the entire situation and laugh.

After experiencing hip pain due to a strenuous new workout routine, Billy Crystal headed to the doctor to make sure everything was okay. The doctor recommended an MRI, which didn't sit well with Billy, who is claustrophobic. To calm his nerves, he headed to the "senior section" at his local dispensary and ended up purchasing several edibles.

Billy ate the edibles before his appointment and ended up getting completely stoned in the MRI. He even attempted to stop the procedure several times to ask about food delivery to the hospital because of his munchies!

"Finally I nodded off so it was like 1968 all over again so it's like very cool for me...So, the guy takes me out and I walk out of the building and someone says, 'Sir, you're still in your gown, and your ass is hanging out.' I say, 'Oh geez.' So, I came back and I got dressed and I went to a Taco Bell and had a nacho fry box," Billy said on "The Tonight Show."

Jennifer Lawrence was getting ready to leave Ellen DeGeneres' legendary 60th birthday party but when her ride wasn't ready to go yet, she decided to smoke a joint with some rappers. Jennifer says she quickly entered "another universe" and ended up having an intense confrontation with another party-goer outside of a portable toilet. When the other woman allowed Jennifer to cut her in line, Jennifer insisted that she go first — but did so a little aggressively!

"All of a sudden security is grabbing me, because what I hadn't realized is I am grabbing this woman by the shoulders, shaking her, screaming 'You have to poop! You have to poop!' And the security guard is laughing so hard because he's heard the whole exchange. He's like, 'You can't grab her, but I agree, she got to poop.' So he and I are on the ground laughing. And the woman finally started laughing. Then I got McDonald's on the way back," Jennifer said on "The Howard Stern Show."

Earlier in the pandemic, Chelsea Handler had some wild experiences getting high...with her landscaper. Chelsea explained that during the first few weeks people were in lockdown, she got high on weed, mushrooms, and some other unnamed substances. Things got to a point where one morning she was outside and thought she was talking to trees but was actually talking to her landscaper!

"The first couple of weeks I went a little crazy, but then I realized, 'Oh, this isn't ending anytime soon.' I only found out my landscaper liked to take mushrooms because I was taking them one morning and I was talking to what I thought were my trees in my backyard for 30 minutes until I realized it was my landscaper. And that's when I handed him some mushrooms and we just sat there all day in the pool and talked s---. And it was fun. You know, I got to know him," Chelsea said on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy."

Ellen Degeneres found herself in a concerning situation after trying out a drink infused with a microdose of cannabis. When she didn't feel the buzz, she drank two more and then proceeded to take two melatonin sleeping pills before going to bed. Unfortunately, just as Ellen was about to retire for the night, she discovered her wife Portia de Rossi doubled over in pain and ended up having to rush her to the hospital.

"So, Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they're called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC]—I don't know what the good thing is. I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills. And I'm laying in bed, and I realize [Portia's] not in bed. She's moaning...So I rushed her to the emergency room...I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It's probably not safe," Ellen said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Portia had to have an emergency appendectomy but thankfully made a full recovery.

Kirsten Dunst once got high on the set of one of her movies completely by accident. The actress was filming a scene for "Woodshock" and thought she was taking hits of fake "movie weed." But once she got back to her trailer, she realized there was definitely something wrong.

"After we're done with the scene I went back to this little bedroom to rest, and I started to feel like I was losing my mind. I went to the bathroom, I'm pacing. [I told director Laura Mulleavy], 'There is something wrong with me, I think I need to go to the hospital. Like, there's something seriously up. I feel like I'm losing my mind. I'm shaking, I'm hot, I'm just flipping out,'" Kirsten said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

A producer on the film quickly realized that Kirsten had smoked an entire real joint that the locals working on set had slipped in a real joint "for fun." Kirsten was okay but ended up having to take the rest of the day off from filming!

Drake once admitted that he actually showed up to audition for "Degrassi" while he was high! The musician says that on the day of his audition, he was invited to hang out with a group of the cool kids from his high school. The teens ended up smoking weed and Drake only barely made it to his audition on time.

"It was like a real pivotal day in my life because it was the first audition I went on, so that's already a monumental thing...I actually did something that I probably shouldn't have done that starts with a 'W' and ends with 'eed.' That was my first time...It was crazy because I started really getting paranoid, I thought I'd just completely ruined my life, I started splashing water on my face constantly, it was like a Clearasil commercial! I showed up to the audition and got just a little less paranoid, went in and did what I could, was just devastated, I couldn't tell my mom,” Drake said on “The Tonight Show.”

Thankfully, the audition was a success and Drake ended up landing the role.

Andrew Garfield says he had one of the best days of his life when he got high at Disneyland. In honor of his 29th birthday, Andrew's then-girlfriend Emma Stone and some other friends surprised him with the trip — and some pot brownies!

"They came out to L.A. to surprise me and we went to Disneyland and we ate pot brownies. And it was literally heaven. [We went on] Space Mountain three times in a row. I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is – it is a f---ing small world – it's a f---ing – it's a really f---ing small world guys, is anyone else seeing how small it is?' Amazing. Amazing...It was wild. It was one of the best days of my life. It really was," Andrew told W Magazine.

Anthony Mackie has only smoked weed once in his life and he ended up getting chased by a moose! While attending a film festival in Utah, Anthony was invited to an afterparty being hosted at a home in the woods. During the event, he only took one hit of a very strong joint rolled by a beautiful woman and immediately began to feel paranoid.

"My brain freezes and I run across the party to my friend and I was like, 'We have to go! There are people trying to get me!'...So six of us, flashlights, walking down the street...and I look in the woods and I see a baby horse. And I go, 'Yo, I'm going to get that horse and put this lady on that horse so she don’t have to walk!' So I go in the woods and I walk up to the horse...I grab the horse and I hear, 'Anthony no!' And I realize, the horse wasn't a horse and it was a baby moose. And there's mama," Anthony explained on "The Tonight Show."

The mother moose began ramming the tree Anthony was hiding behind but eventually gave up and ran off with the baby moose. Anthony ended up falling asleep under the tree and police had to come into the woods to find him.

Bill Hader smoked weed with the cast of "Trainwreck" while in Amsterdam and ended up losing his co-star Vanessa Bayer! The group got "crazy stoned" while visiting several weed cafes and then headed to the red light district. The whole ordeal freaked out Vanessa, who was clinging to Bill during their adventure.