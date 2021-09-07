Brielle Biermann Shares Her Road To Recovery After Double Jaw Surgery

Instagram

The reality star is already counting down the days until she can eat pizza again.

Brielle Biermann, daughter of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, underwent double jaw surgery.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share her recovery process -- and posted a ton of photos post-op. In her post, she clarified that the operation was not for cosmetic purposes but to repair her "tmj & 9mm overjet overbite".

"I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever," Biermann explained, "have you ever thought about what it's like to not be able to bite into pizza? or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger? impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate."

Brielle also pointed out that her lisp was also a symptom of her extreme overbite. While she was "completely dreading the surgery fearing the worst of the worst," she shared that her vast support system of friends, family and doctors were helping her keep a positive mindset.

"I got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy!" she continued, "I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when I would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth."

The TV personality also told fans that she had to get braces for the operation and tried to hide them to the best of her ability because, "honestly, who at 24 years old wants to look like they did in middle school again?"

Although Brielle is doing well on her road to recovery, she shared that she is currently eating through a syringe. "Eating thru a syringe has really sucked. Now I'm on to baby spoons and soups or smoothies thru a cup but it’s still difficult," she said.

She joked, "I keep telling Tracey please don't let me get hungry enough to where you blend a burger.. that sounds so gross lol but I did blend Mac n cheese and ravioli already and let me tell you.. Deeeeeliciousssss but never again."

In a recent Instagram story, the reality star had even shared what it looks like to consume Gatorade and bone broth through a syringe and drool in the process.