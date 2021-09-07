Selena Gomez Cops to 'Terrible' Fake Tan Fail at 2018 Met Gala

Getty

"I am completely orange."

The Met Gala is one of the most fashionable nights of the year -- but for Selena Gomez, it was also home to one of her biggest style fails.

The "Only Murders In the Building" star shared a funny story about her self-tanning mishap for the 2018 event during a recent Beauty Secrets video for Vogue. Looking back at one of her least favorite looks, Gomez commented on how her color darkened as the night progressed.

The 29-year-old singer, actor and makeup mogul revealed that the team dressing her for the star-studded event decided that she could use a little more color.

"[The team] put on some tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even," she recalled. "As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn't notice it!"

"I'm at the Met Gala, basically one of the most prestigious, beautiful events and I'm walking, trying to look all beautiful," she laughed. When Gomez sat down and saw a photo of herself, she was shocked. "I'm completely orange!" Selena chuckled.

"It was terrible," she added, "and I knew I was going to get eaten alive about this!"

At the time, however, Gomez didn't take the makeup malfunction too seriously -- and was able to make light of the situation. She joked about it at the time by sharing a video of herself fleeing the gala, captioning the post, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET."

"I'm literally hauling ass to get to my car and then going to put [the video] online, and I was saying that this was my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos!" she told Vogue.

She assured fans she has since learned her lesson -- and would not be applying as much bronzer to her face during the tutorial.