NeNe Leakes Reunites with Kim Zolciak and More RHOA Stars at Gregg's Celebration of Life

Getty

Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey were just a few of former costars spotted in photos NeNe shared from the event.

NeNe Leakes was reunited with some of her old "Real Housewives of Atlanta" costars as they came together to honor her late husband Gregg Leakes at his memorial in Atlanta on Monday.

"It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life 'Ceremony," she wrote alongside the snaps. "What a celebration it was! Packed Packed Packed! I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!"



"I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔," she added, "I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life🙏🏾."

On her Instagram Story, NeNe shared pics of even more Bravolebrities who gathered at her Linnethia Lounge, including Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora.

Phaedra's ex Apollo, Cynthia's sister Malorie and Porsha's friend Shamea also attended and were treated to performances by Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le'Andria Johnson.

On September 1st, the Leakes' family rep confirmed Gregg had passed away at the age of 66.

After marrying in 1997, NeNe and Gregg divorced in 2011 before remarrying in 2013. They share one child together, son Brent.