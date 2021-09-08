Six-Hour SWAT Standoff With Armed Teen on Roof Interrupted by Naked Woman on Golf Cart in, of Course, Florida

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Where else?

A tense six-hour armed standoff in Florida had a surprising interruption: a drunk naked woman on a golf cart.

SWAT teams trying to deal with a gun-toting teenager on a roof thought they already had their hands full on Sunday when the woman — completely unconnected with the situation — decided to drive into the crosshairs.

The bizarre ordeal began shortly after 8 PM in Dunedin, when Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting three suspicious males in the neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, one of the three — later identified as 18-year-old Myles Abbott (pictured, above right) — fled.

K-9 deputies gave chase, claiming Abbot pulled out a gun and fired at nearby citizens as he ran; at some point, he also managed to shoot himself in the thigh. Nevertheless, he managed to climb onto the roof of a house on Michigan Boulevard, and so began the six-hour standoff.

As Abbot brandished his gun at them, deputies attempted numerous times to communicate with him from an armored vehicle, but he would not surrender. The SWAT Team and the Negotiator Response Team were called in; deputies even brought Abbott's sister to the scene in an attempt to talk him down, but it was no good.

That's when, in the middle of negotiation attempts, a woman appeared in a golf cart and began driving around the police vehicles — naked. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Smith, from Boston Massachusetts, ignored demands to leave the scene.

After refusing to get out of the golf cart, officers pulled her out and handcuffed her, Fox 13 reported.

According to an affidavit, Smith had "a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude."

"The defendant's actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at," investigators said. Smith was arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Meanwhile, back on the roof, Abbot — who does not appear to know the woman — was still refusing to surrender, so SWAT officers opened fire with bean bag rounds to force him off the building. He was finally taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment on his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies recovered the firearm and later determined it to be stolen.

Abbott was charged with Loitering and Prowling, two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Grand Theft of Firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant for Vehicular Homicide.

The other two teens — identified as 16-year-old Skyi Julien and 18-year-old Ki'moni Anderson — were also both found in possession of stolen firearms.