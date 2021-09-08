Travis Barker Says He 'Never Considered Flying Again' Until Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

The rock star, who was in a tragic plane crash in 2008, told his girlfriend he would fly anywhere with her as long as he had 24 hours notice.

Travis Barker revealed he has Kourtney Kardashian to thank for getting him to fly again.

"I'm invincible when I'm with her," the Blink-182 drummer told Nylon in a new interview. "It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

Travis survived a deadly plane crash in 2008 that killed four passengers, including Travis' security guard and his assistant. He was left critically injured with third degree burns covering 65% of his body and spent four months in burn centers. He said the tragedy took such a toll on his mental health at the time, he contemplated ending his life, per CNN.

But in August, Travis took his first plane trip since the crash, as he spent a romantic getaway in Mexico with his girlfriend Kourtney.

"I didn't even know I was going," Barker explained. "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours' notice.’ And that's what she did.”

He went on to say the experience of flying again is still "very new" but having Kourtney around gives him the strength to "overcome things that were so traumatic in my life."

"It just says a ton," he added.

And the pair's jet-setting didn't stop at Mexico, as they were recently spotted in Venice and Paris, capturing their fun-filled holidays on Instagram.