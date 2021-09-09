Why Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough's Reality Series The Activist Is Getting Dragged on Twitter

Getty

'This is perverse.'

A reality show contest pitting activists against each other to see which of their causes will be the last one standing is now a reality ... and people aren't exactly happy about it.

On Thursday, Deadline reported Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough agreed to be cohosts on the series "The Activist," where they will each be paired with six champions of change to come up with new and exciting ideas in promoting health, education, and environment.

As with any competition program worth a lick -- such as "Survivor" or "American Idol" -- the CBS five-week streamer will pit contestants against each other in a series of head-to-head challenges.

"Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts' input," reported Deadline. "The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists."

Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen, which produces the show, said he hoped the series will "inspire real change" -- while Jack Sussman, an EVP at CBS, said that by "combining philanthropy and entertainment," the show is "a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers."

When the Twitter account Film Updates posted about the series, however, all it inspired was backlash.

Sorry charlie your post didn't get enouth likes, we are tearing down your orphanage — emk (@jacobotuit) September 9, 2021 @jacobotuit

Competition for donors is already cut throat. Why not make funders compete to see who can give more? — Scythe of the Proletariat (@DailyGrumbles) September 9, 2021 @DailyGrumbles

If it weren't for licensing rights issues, they could just air an episode of this show on Black Mirror with no accompanying comment whatsoever. — David Krae ~ Checking my bio? Why's that? (@DavidKrae) September 9, 2021 @DavidKrae

Twitter had a field day with the announcement, as the social media masses quickly questioned the concept.

"They've turned activism…. into a game show?" wrote one perplexed follower, as another shared, "Competition for donors is already cut throat. Why not make funders compete to see who can give more?"

"This is perverse," chimed in a user. "Pitting activists against each other while exploiting their activism for rating and money is some fringe 70s dystopia s---."

me putting down the shelter animals bc my activist tweets didn't get enough engagement https://t.co/brWx0oeHWg pic.twitter.com/7ZObX8eatL — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 9, 2021 @davidmackau

This is perverse. Pitting activists against each other while exploiting their activism for rating and money is some fringe 70s dystopia shit — Car Gone of Assad (@CarGoneOfAssad) September 9, 2021 @CarGoneOfAssad

Others had more lighthearted takes, as a Twitter user shared, "If it weren't for licensing rights issues, they could just air an episode of this show on Black Mirror with no accompanying comment whatsoever."

And one posted a pic of a child crying with a gun and the caption, "me putting down the shelter animals bc my activist tweets didn't get enough engagement."

Omg not the ANTM elimination treatment LMAO 🤣🤣 — violetvase (@violetvase) September 9, 2021 @violetvase

Weird way to announce a new season of Black Mirror, but okay! https://t.co/7SjouGZjIq — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) September 9, 2021 @drmistercody

lol at this point should've added jameela too — s (@iovehoax) September 9, 2021 @iovehoax

Is usher going to pay the activists with this pic.twitter.com/WeXHdv2PIB — javi posting his L's online (@etrnl_oblvn) September 9, 2021 @etrnl_oblvn

Has any thought been given to measuring success based on whether the activists improve people's lives? — Matthew Segal (@segalmr) September 9, 2021 @segalmr

How corporate America appropriates and trivializes advocacy….monetizing the imagery….channeling dissent into meaninglessness. pic.twitter.com/uEkz942o5D — Alejandro Villegas (@thecorpmex) September 9, 2021 @thecorpmex